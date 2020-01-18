On the Gist, Joe Biden and the New York Times.

In the interview, Maria Konnikova is back for another episode of “Is That Bullshit?” This time she and Mike tackle whether or not we’re currently experiencing the latest mass extinction event. We may not have noticed, but the insects certainly have.

In the spiel, the difference between journalism and activism.

