Could Bernie Take Iowa?

The last-minute momentum might surprise us.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

On the Gist, could Bernie Sanders win in Iowa?

In the interview, humorist and numbers ninja Matt Parker is here to discuss his new book Humble Pi: When Math Goes Wrong in the Real World. He and Mike discuss the peculiarities of his page numbers, how he kept math fun, and a detailed exploration of what a decade is.

In the spiel, impeachment continues.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.