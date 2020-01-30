Could Bernie Take Iowa?
The last-minute momentum might surprise us.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, could Bernie Sanders win in Iowa?
In the interview, humorist and numbers ninja Matt Parker is here to discuss his new book Humble Pi: When Math Goes Wrong in the Real World. He and Mike discuss the peculiarities of his page numbers, how he kept math fun, and a detailed exploration of what a decade is.
In the spiel, impeachment continues.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.