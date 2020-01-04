Starting a War
Trump actions and words are out of alignment.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, the Quds force.
In the interview, Slate’s Fred Kaplan is here to talk with Mike about the recent action the Trump administration has taken against Iran. They discuss what impact the death of Qasem Soleimani will have on the Middle East, the United State’s relationship with Iran and Iraq, and why this appears to be an act of war. Kaplan writes the War Stories column for Slate.
In the spiel, Soleimani and war.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.