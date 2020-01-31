The Deep Doo-Doo of Dershowitz
His argument was a complete tactical misfire.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Pam Bondi at the impeachment trial.
In the interview, journalist Ezra Klein is here to discuss his new book Why We’re Polarized.
They debate if extremism and polarization are related, and talk about the increasing difficulty of compromise, and if there’s a solution to this problem.
In the spiel, Alan Dershowitz’s terrible argument.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.