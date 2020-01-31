The Gist

The Deep Doo-Doo of Dershowitz

His argument was a complete tactical misfire.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Pam Bondi at the impeachment trial.

In the interview, journalist Ezra Klein is here to discuss his new book Why We’re Polarized.
They debate if extremism and polarization are related, and talk about the increasing difficulty of compromise, and if there’s a solution to this problem.

In the spiel, Alan Dershowitz’s terrible argument.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.