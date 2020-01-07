On the Gist, Kellyanne Conway and unnecessary clarifications.

In the interview, New Yorker writer Adam Davidson is here to talk about Trump’s business dealings in Iran. Based on his past reporting, Davidson discusses with Mike how Trump became financially involved with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, a military force in Iran, and what impact that has had on recent events.

In the spiel, movies and TV.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.