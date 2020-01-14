On the Gist, Trump lying about embassies and Iran.

In the interview, New America’s Lee Drutman is here to discuss his new book Breaking the Two Party Doom Loop: The Case for Multiparty Democracy in America. He and Mike talk about why we need more than two parties in the US, how the two-party system came about, and what the way forward could be like.

In the spiel, the Oscars need affirmative action.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.