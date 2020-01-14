The Issue With Oscar Noms
Snubbing female directors is bad business.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Trump lying about embassies and Iran.
In the interview, New America’s Lee Drutman is here to discuss his new book Breaking the Two Party Doom Loop: The Case for Multiparty Democracy in America. He and Mike talk about why we need more than two parties in the US, how the two-party system came about, and what the way forward could be like.
In the spiel, the Oscars need affirmative action.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.