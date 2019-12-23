The Gist

Approving War Crimes?

The hosts of Zero Blog Thirty break down the Afghanistan papers, Trump’s recent pardons, and Eddie Gallagher.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, John Bolton.

In the interview, Mike talks to the hosts of Zero Blog Thirty, a podcast about the military from those who’ve lived it. They discuss the recent news about the Afghanistan papers, how Trump handled all the recent war criminals, and finding a space to talk about the inside baseball of the armed forces. Zero Blog Thirty is a podcast from Barstool, which you can listen to here.

In the spiel, ’tis the political season.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.