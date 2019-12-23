Approving War Crimes?
The hosts of Zero Blog Thirty break down the Afghanistan papers, Trump’s recent pardons, and Eddie Gallagher.
On the Gist, John Bolton.
In the interview, Mike talks to the hosts of Zero Blog Thirty, a podcast about the military from those who’ve lived it. They discuss the recent news about the Afghanistan papers, how Trump handled all the recent war criminals, and finding a space to talk about the inside baseball of the armed forces. Zero Blog Thirty is a podcast from Barstool, which you can listen to here.
In the spiel, ’tis the political season.
