On the Gist, John Bolton.

In the interview, Mike talks to the hosts of Zero Blog Thirty, a podcast about the military from those who’ve lived it. They discuss the recent news about the Afghanistan papers, how Trump handled all the recent war criminals, and finding a space to talk about the inside baseball of the armed forces. Zero Blog Thirty is a podcast from Barstool, which you can listen to here.

In the spiel, ’tis the political season.

Email us at thegist@slate.com.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.