Expecting History to Judge
How we’ll be remembered shouldn’t be our moral guide.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, William Barr and malfeasance.
In the interview, comedians Drennon Davis and Mike Phirman are here to talk about their podcast Bandtastic, a sci-fi musical for the family. They talk with Mike about how the project came about, adult and child humor, and DJ Yeah.
In the spiel, impeachment and history.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.