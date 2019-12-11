The Gist

Expecting History to Judge

How we’ll be remembered shouldn’t be our moral guide.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, William Barr and malfeasance.

In the interview, comedians Drennon Davis and Mike Phirman are here to talk about their podcast Bandtastic, a sci-fi musical for the family. They talk with Mike about how the project came about, adult and child humor, and DJ Yeah.

In the spiel, impeachment and history.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.