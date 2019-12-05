Making the Worse Argument
Do the Republicans just think it works better?
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
On The Gist, unpopular opinions.
In the Interview, Mike talks to actor Kal Penn about his sitcom Sunnyside. They discuss how he came up with the idea for the show, his time working for the Obama administration, and the Easter eggs hidden throughout the season. You can watch Sunnyside on Hulu, Amazon, and other streaming platforms.
In the Spiel, the rebuttal to impeachment.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.