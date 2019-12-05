On The Gist, unpopular opinions.

In the Interview, Mike talks to actor Kal Penn about his sitcom Sunnyside. They discuss how he came up with the idea for the show, his time working for the Obama administration, and the Easter eggs hidden throughout the season. You can watch Sunnyside on Hulu, Amazon, and other streaming platforms.

In the Spiel, the rebuttal to impeachment.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.