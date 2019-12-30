The Stories the Gist Skipped in 2019
What didn’t we cover?
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Mike makes predictions about what happened the week of Christmas.
In the spiel, Mike reflects on 2019. He shares a rundown of what he didn’t cover, and a few particular standout moments from this year’s episodes.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.