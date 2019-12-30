The Gist

The Stories the Gist Skipped in 2019

What didn’t we cover?

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Mike makes predictions about what happened the week of Christmas.

In the spiel, Mike reflects on 2019. He shares a rundown of what he didn’t cover, and a few particular standout moments from this year’s episodes.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.