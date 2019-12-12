Discredited Nincompoop Nunes Is (Slightly) Vindicated

On the Gist, the problem with democracies.

In the interview, Benjamin Wittes of the Brookings Institution and Lawfare is on the phone with Mike today to talk about Devin Nunes’ memo from 2017 in light of the recent inspector general’s report. What did Nunes get right and wrong? And was it enough to let us stop calling him a nincompoop?

In the spiel, McKinsey and Pete Buttigieg.

