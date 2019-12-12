The Gist

Discredited Nincompoop Nunes Is (Slightly) Vindicated

He’s still a discredited nincompoop, though.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow

Episode Notes

On the Gist, the problem with democracies.

In the interview, Benjamin Wittes of the Brookings Institution and Lawfare is on the phone with Mike today to talk about Devin Nunes’ memo from 2017 in light of the recent inspector general’s report. What did Nunes get right and wrong? And was it enough to let us stop calling him a nincompoop?

In the spiel, McKinsey and Pete Buttigieg.

Email us at thegist@slate.com.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.