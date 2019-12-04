The Gist

Kamala Is Out

After months of campaign turmoil and dismal poll numbers, the Democratic presidential candidate is no longer in the race.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

On The Gist, Kamala Harris.

In the Interview, Mike talks to Slate writer Julia Craven about Kamala Harris’ decision to end her White House bid, the internal crises that broke out within her campaign, and why, after a promising start, she struggled to stand out in the crowded Democratic race.

In the Spiel, a sperm whale and straws.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.