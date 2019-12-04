On The Gist, Kamala Harris.

In the Interview, Mike talks to Slate writer Julia Craven about Kamala Harris’ decision to end her White House bid, the internal crises that broke out within her campaign, and why, after a promising start, she struggled to stand out in the crowded Democratic race.

In the Spiel, a sperm whale and straws.

