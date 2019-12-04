Kamala Is Out
After months of campaign turmoil and dismal poll numbers, the Democratic presidential candidate is no longer in the race.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, Kamala Harris.
In the Interview, Mike talks to Slate writer Julia Craven about Kamala Harris’ decision to end her White House bid, the internal crises that broke out within her campaign, and why, after a promising start, she struggled to stand out in the crowded Democratic race.
In the Spiel, a sperm whale and straws.
