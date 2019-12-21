Ignoring Iowa
Trailing in the polls, Julian Castro is trying a peculiar campaign strategy.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Pete Buttigieg and wine bars.
In the interview, Mike talks to actor Rhea Seehorn and creator Mike Sacks about their new Audible original Passable in Pink, a satire of John Hughes films. They discuss their shared love of Hughes’ movies, how films like 16 Candles have held up in 2019, and the behind-the-scenes audio wizardry that made Passable in Pink come to life.
In the spiel, Julian Castro’s attempt to revive his campaign.
Email us at thegist@slate.com