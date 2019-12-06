The Gist

Biden Wants a Fight

But it’s not going to help.

Episode Notes

On The Gist, UNESCO.

In the Interview, Mike talks to Bina Venkataraman, The Boston Globe editorial page editor. They talk about the best ways to tackle climate change, how to encourage people to think long-term, and whether or not humanity will make it past the year 2200. Her new book is The Optimist’s Telescope: Thinking Ahead in a Reckless Age.

In the Spiel, Joe Biden confronting an 83-year-old farmer in Iowa.

