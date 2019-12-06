Biden Wants a Fight
But it’s not going to help.
On The Gist, UNESCO.
In the Interview, Mike talks to Bina Venkataraman, The Boston Globe editorial page editor. They talk about the best ways to tackle climate change, how to encourage people to think long-term, and whether or not humanity will make it past the year 2200. Her new book is The Optimist’s Telescope: Thinking Ahead in a Reckless Age.
In the Spiel, Joe Biden confronting an 83-year-old farmer in Iowa.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.