Jeff Van Drew, We Hardly Knew Ye
After the impeachment vote he suddenly switched parties.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, impartial jurors for impeachment.
In the interview, Pat Garofalo, managing editor of TalkPoverty.org is here to discuss his new book The Billionaire Boondoggle: How Our Politicians Let Corporations and Bigwigs Steal Our Money and Jobs. He and Mike the actual economic impact of things like the Super Bowl, and why cities might want to reconsider offering so many subsidies to companies.
In the spiel, Jeff Van Drew.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.