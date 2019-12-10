The Gist

Not a Point of Order

Good try though, Republicans.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, fighting Biden.

In the interview, Mike talks to sports journalist and author Joe Posnanski about the elusive Houdini. They talk about how Erik Weisz became the great Harry Houdini, how the man transformed himself from failing magician to  famous escape artist, and the myths shrouding his mysterious death. Joe’s book is The Life and Afterlife of Harry Houdini.

In the spiel, points of order.

