The Gist

The Youthful Power of Greta Thunberg

She captivates us because she seems so young.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow

Episode Notes

On the Gist, impeachment and partisanship.

In the interview, Mike talks to Jonathan Metzl, Vanderbilt University professor and the research director of The Safe Tennessee Project. They discuss the latest Supreme Court case that examined a person’s right to bear arms in New York City, how the justices ruled, and what this case means for the second amendment in the future. Jonathan’s latest book is Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment Is Killing America’s Heartland.

In the spiel, Greta Thunberg is older than she looks.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.