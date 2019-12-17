The Youthful Power of Greta Thunberg
She captivates us because she seems so young.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, impeachment and partisanship.
In the interview, Mike talks to Jonathan Metzl, Vanderbilt University professor and the research director of The Safe Tennessee Project. They discuss the latest Supreme Court case that examined a person’s right to bear arms in New York City, how the justices ruled, and what this case means for the second amendment in the future. Jonathan’s latest book is Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment Is Killing America’s Heartland.
In the spiel, Greta Thunberg is older than she looks.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.