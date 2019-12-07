The Truth Behind the Steele Dossier

On The Gist, Chuck Todd.

In the Interview, former The Wall Street Journal reporter and Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson is here to talk with Mike about the Steele dossier, the infamous pee tape, and his regrets and hopes around the dossier’s coverage. His new book with co-author Peter Fritsch is Crime in Progress: Inside the Steele Dossier and the Fusion GPS Investigation of Donald Trump.

In the Spiel, Cory Booker’s theory on why Kamala Harris dropped out.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.