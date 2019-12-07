The Gist

The Truth Behind the Steele Dossier

The story about it distracted us from the facts within it.

  Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist.

Episode Notes

On The Gist, Chuck Todd.

In the Interview, former The Wall Street Journal reporter and Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson is here to talk with Mike about the Steele dossier, the infamous pee tape, and his regrets and hopes around the dossier’s coverage. His new book with co-author Peter Fritsch is Crime in Progress: Inside the Steele Dossier and the Fusion GPS Investigation of Donald Trump.

In the Spiel, Cory Booker’s theory on why Kamala Harris dropped out.

