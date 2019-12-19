The Gist

Pontius Pilate, Democrat

Republicans will go to biblical lengths to defend Trump.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow

Episode Notes

On the Gist, the third impeachment in U.S. history.

In the interview, Mike talks to reporter Dan Weissmann about the cost of health care, the horror stories of people navigating the complicated system, and what at all can be done to fix it. Dan’s health care podcast is An Arm and a Leg.

In the spiel, Jesus and Trump.

Email us at thegist@slate.com.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.