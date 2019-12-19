Pontius Pilate, Democrat
Republicans will go to biblical lengths to defend Trump.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, the third impeachment in U.S. history.
In the interview, Mike talks to reporter Dan Weissmann about the cost of health care, the horror stories of people navigating the complicated system, and what at all can be done to fix it. Dan’s health care podcast is An Arm and a Leg.
In the spiel, Jesus and Trump.
Email us at thegist@slate.com.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.