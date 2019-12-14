The Kakistocracy Depends on the Cacophony

On the Gist, birds and Debird.

In the interview, Mike talks to journalist and CNN correspondent Peter Bergen about Trump’s national security team, the internal feuds, and why the key players of this team have all left, three years later. His new book is Trump and His Generals: The Cost of Chaos.

In the spiel, the Republicans need all the noise to continue.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.