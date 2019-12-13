The Gist

The Politics of Humor

The left and the right are looking for different kinds of laughs.

On the Gist, trade symbols.

In the interview, Mike talks to Dannagal Goldthwaite Young about satire, irony, and humor in a politically divided world. They discuss successful and not-so-successful examples of conservative political satire, how humor differs on the right and left, and the psychology behind comedy. Her new book is Irony and Outrage: The Polarized Landscape of Rage, Fear, and Laughter in the United States.

In the spiel, the pace of impeachment.

