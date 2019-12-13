The Politics of Humor
The left and the right are looking for different kinds of laughs.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, trade symbols.
In the interview, Mike talks to Dannagal Goldthwaite Young about satire, irony, and humor in a politically divided world. They discuss successful and not-so-successful examples of conservative political satire, how humor differs on the right and left, and the psychology behind comedy. Her new book is Irony and Outrage: The Polarized Landscape of Rage, Fear, and Laughter in the United States.
In the spiel, the pace of impeachment.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.