Economist Branko Milanovic shares how this risky system serves us and how it doesn’t.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, how government should work.

In the interview, Mike talks to economist Branko Milanovic about the various forms of capitalism that exist in the world today, the role of higher education signaling in American society, and the ways to reduce the negative effects of inequality. His new book is Capitalism, Alone: The Future of the System That Rules the World.

In the spiel, the case for Mike Bloomberg.

