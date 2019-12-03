The Gist

Alex Gibney’s Citizen K

His new documentary tells the story of Putin and post-Soviet Russia through the lens of one ousted oligarch.

On The Gist, Chuck Todd did good.

In the interview, documentarian Alex Gibney is here to discuss his newest film, Citizen K, about former Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky and Putin’s Russia. They discuss what led to Khodorkovsky’s exile, and the way his story reveals the current state of Russian affairs.

In the Spiel, Mike’s Thanksgiving weekend.

