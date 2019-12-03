On The Gist, Chuck Todd did good.

In the interview, documentarian Alex Gibney is here to discuss his newest film, Citizen K, about former Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky and Putin’s Russia. They discuss what led to Khodorkovsky’s exile, and the way his story reveals the current state of Russian affairs.

In the Spiel, Mike’s Thanksgiving weekend.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.