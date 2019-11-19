The Gist

Crowdfunding Creativity

Kickstarter co-founder Yancey Strickler had to rethink what creativity meant.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On The Gist, Pete Buttigieg.

In the interview, Mike talks to Yancey Strickler, co-founder of Kickstarter, about the company’s origins, the challenges of developing creator guidelines, and what he thinks about wealth in the tech industry. His new book is This Could Be Our Future.

In the Spiel, Mayor Bloomberg and stop-and-frisk.

Email us at thegist@slate.com.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.