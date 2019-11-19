On The Gist, Pete Buttigieg.

In the interview, Mike talks to Yancey Strickler, co-founder of Kickstarter, about the company’s origins, the challenges of developing creator guidelines, and what he thinks about wealth in the tech industry. His new book is This Could Be Our Future.

In the Spiel, Mayor Bloomberg and stop-and-frisk.

