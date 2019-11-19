Crowdfunding Creativity
Kickstarter co-founder Yancey Strickler had to rethink what creativity meant.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
On The Gist, Pete Buttigieg.
In the interview, Mike talks to Yancey Strickler, co-founder of Kickstarter, about the company’s origins, the challenges of developing creator guidelines, and what he thinks about wealth in the tech industry. His new book is This Could Be Our Future.
In the Spiel, Mayor Bloomberg and stop-and-frisk.
Email us at thegist@slate.com.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.