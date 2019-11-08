On The Gist, taxing Bill Gates.

In the interview, Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana is here to talk with Mike about his run for the Democratic presidential nomination. They discuss Bullock’s work on campaign finance reform in Montana, how he alters his message for local and national audiences, and what he thinks of the penny.

In the Spiel, Pete Buttigieg’s lack of experience.

