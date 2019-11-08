Steve Bullock’s Blue-Collar Candidacy
He considers his ability to win in Trump territory useful and important.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, taxing Bill Gates.
In the interview, Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana is here to talk with Mike about his run for the Democratic presidential nomination. They discuss Bullock’s work on campaign finance reform in Montana, how he alters his message for local and national audiences, and what he thinks of the penny.
In the Spiel, Pete Buttigieg’s lack of experience.
Email us at thegist@slate.com.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.