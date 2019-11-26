Paving the Way to Progressive America
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown documents the eight progressive senators who changed the country forever in his new book.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
On The Gist, Nikki Haley.
In the interview, Mike talks to Sen. Sherrod Brown about his new book Desk 88: Eight Progressive Senators Who Changed America. They talk about these forgotten figures, what people can learn from them, and the power and limits of bipartisanship.
In the Spiel, South Carolina.
Email us at thegist@slate.com.
Podcast production by Christina Djossa and Daniel Schroeder.