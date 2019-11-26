The Gist

Paving the Way to Progressive America

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown documents the eight progressive senators who changed the country forever in his new book.

On The Gist, Nikki Haley.

In the interview, Mike talks to Sen. Sherrod Brown about his new book Desk 88: Eight Progressive Senators Who Changed America. They talk about these forgotten figures, what people can learn from them, and the power and limits of bipartisanship.

In the Spiel, South Carolina.

