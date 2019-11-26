On The Gist, Nikki Haley.

In the interview, Mike talks to Sen. Sherrod Brown about his new book Desk 88: Eight Progressive Senators Who Changed America. They talk about these forgotten figures, what people can learn from them, and the power and limits of bipartisanship.

In the Spiel, South Carolina.

Email us at thegist@slate.com.

Podcast production by Christina Djossa and Daniel Schroeder.