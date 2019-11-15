The Gist

The Business of Celebrity Tabloids

The new film Scandalous documents the winding history of the National Enquirer.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On The Gist, Nancy Pelosi.

In the interview, Mike talks to filmmaker Mark Landsman and former National Enquirer editor-in-chief Steve Coz about their new documentary Scandalous: The True Story of the National Enquirer. They discuss ethics, Trump, and how the publication’s tactics have changed over the years.

In the Spiel, need a dose of pizzazz?

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.