The Business of Celebrity Tabloids
The new film Scandalous documents the winding history of the National Enquirer.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, Nancy Pelosi.
In the interview, Mike talks to filmmaker Mark Landsman and former National Enquirer editor-in-chief Steve Coz about their new documentary Scandalous: The True Story of the National Enquirer. They discuss ethics, Trump, and how the publication’s tactics have changed over the years.
In the Spiel, need a dose of pizzazz?
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.