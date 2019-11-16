Devin Nunes Is a Nincompoop
He doesn’t know what he’s talking about.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, Elizabeth Warren’s new plan.
In the interview, Jamil Zaki is here to discuss his new book The War for Kindness: Building Empathy in a Fractured World. He and Mike debate the merits of sympathy versus empathy, and discuss the ways we view empathy may not be the way we live with it.
In the Spiel, Devin Nunes, disgraced nincompoop.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.