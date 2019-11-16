The Gist

Devin Nunes Is a Nincompoop

He doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow

Episode Notes

On The Gist, Elizabeth Warren’s new plan.

In the interview, Jamil Zaki is here to discuss his new book The War for Kindness: Building Empathy in a Fractured World. He and Mike debate the merits of sympathy versus empathy, and discuss the ways we view empathy may not be the way we live with it.

In the Spiel, Devin Nunes, disgraced nincompoop.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.