Devin Nunes Is a Nincompoop

On The Gist, Elizabeth Warren’s new plan.

In the interview, Jamil Zaki is here to discuss his new book The War for Kindness: Building Empathy in a Fractured World. He and Mike debate the merits of sympathy versus empathy, and discuss the ways we view empathy may not be the way we live with it.

In the Spiel, Devin Nunes, disgraced nincompoop.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.