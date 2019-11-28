The Gist

The Great Denial

Despite the evidence, Republicans still believe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wasn’t pressured by Trump.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On The Gist, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Maria Konnikova is back for another “Is That Bullshit?” In the Interview, she talks to Mike about DOGTV, a cable network made for dogs. Maria breaks down whether or not DOGTV helps dogs feel a little less lonely while their owners are away and if DOGTV programming is truly relaxing for pups. Maria’s latest book is The Confidence Game.

In the Spiel, Rep. Jim Jordan and President Zelensky.

