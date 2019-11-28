The Great Denial
Despite the evidence, Republicans still believe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wasn’t pressured by Trump.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Maria Konnikova is back for another “Is That Bullshit?” In the Interview, she talks to Mike about DOGTV, a cable network made for dogs. Maria breaks down whether or not DOGTV helps dogs feel a little less lonely while their owners are away and if DOGTV programming is truly relaxing for pups. Maria’s latest book is The Confidence Game.
In the Spiel, Rep. Jim Jordan and President Zelensky.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Christina Djossa and Daniel Schroeder.