The Imperfect Republican Defense
They just can’t seem to get their case against impeachment straight.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, partisanship.
In the interview, Brian T. Brown is here to talk about his new book, Someone Is Out to Get Us: A Not So Brief History of Cold War Paranoia and Madness. He and Mike discuss the ways the US and the USSR felt about each other, how those feelings persist today, and the different intelligence structures in the US and Russia.
In the Spiel, Republicans and impeachment.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.