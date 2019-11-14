The Threat of Democracy
Trump’s team is trying to skirt the system.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
On The Gist, Purple: Project for Democracy.
In the interview, Mike talks to writer and National Review editor Rich Lowry about the tradition of American nationalism, how to reclaim the term, and why we need it more than ever. His new book is The Case for Nationalism: How It Made Us Powerful, United, and Free.
In the Spiel, the impeachment hearing, Giuliani, and corruption.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.