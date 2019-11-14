The Threat of Democracy

On The Gist, Purple: Project for Democracy.

In the interview, Mike talks to writer and National Review editor Rich Lowry about the tradition of American nationalism, how to reclaim the term, and why we need it more than ever. His new book is The Case for Nationalism: How It Made Us Powerful, United, and Free.

In the Spiel, the impeachment hearing, Giuliani, and corruption.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.