On The Gist, treason and bribery.

In the interview, Irish writer and critic Fintan O’Toole talks to Mike about Brexit, the nationalist wave sweeping England, and the country’s future without the European Union. His book The Politics of Pain: Postwar England and the Rise of Nationalism is out now.

In the Spiel, scandals and apologies.

