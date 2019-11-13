For the Love of Scandal
Sometimes the public cares less than the press.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, treason and bribery.
In the interview, Irish writer and critic Fintan O’Toole talks to Mike about Brexit, the nationalist wave sweeping England, and the country’s future without the European Union. His book The Politics of Pain: Postwar England and the Rise of Nationalism is out now.
In the Spiel, scandals and apologies.
Email us at thegist@slate.com.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.