The Policy Popularity Game
Sometimes people don’t want what’s best for them.
On The Gist, political correctness?
In the interview, Mike talks to political scientist James A. Robinson about why some nations have more liberty than others and what nations can do to uphold freedom in the face of political threats. His new book, co-written with Daron Acemoglu, is The Narrow Corridor: States, Societies, and the Fate of Liberty.
In the Spiel, popular policies.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.