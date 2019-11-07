On The Gist, political correctness?

In the interview, Mike talks to political scientist James A. Robinson about why some nations have more liberty than others and what nations can do to uphold freedom in the face of political threats. His new book, co-written with Daron Acemoglu, is The Narrow Corridor: States, Societies, and the Fate of Liberty.

The Leviathan graph Daron Acemoglu and James A. Robinson, The Narrow Corridor

In the Spiel, popular policies.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.