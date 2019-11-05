Kellyanne Conway’s Fibs and Half-Truths
She can’t seem to get her lies straight.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, socialism and taxes.
In the interview, Thomas Chatterton Williams talks to Mike about why it’s important to reject social constructs like race, how he has reckoned with such categories, and what he has learned about identity as a parent. His new book is Self-Portrait in Black and White: Unlearning Race.
In the Spiel, Kellyanne Conway.
Email us at thegist@slate.com.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa