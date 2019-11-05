On The Gist, socialism and taxes.

In the interview, Thomas Chatterton Williams talks to Mike about why it’s important to reject social constructs like race, how he has reckoned with such categories, and what he has learned about identity as a parent. His new book is Self-Portrait in Black and White: Unlearning Race.

In the Spiel, Kellyanne Conway.

