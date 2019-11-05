The Gist

Kellyanne Conway’s Fibs and Half-Truths

She can’t seem to get her lies straight.

Host

  Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On The Gist, socialism and taxes.

In the interview, Thomas Chatterton Williams talks to Mike about why it’s important to reject social constructs like race, how he has reckoned with such categories, and what he has learned about identity as a parent. His new book is Self-Portrait in Black and White: Unlearning Race.

In the Spiel, Kellyanne Conway.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa