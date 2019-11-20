Another Day, Another Impeachment Hearing
This time, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Jennifer Williams are put to the test.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, the MSNBC and Washington Post Democratic debate.
In the interview, Mike talks to actor and podcast host June Diane Raphael of Grace and Frankie about her call to activism after the 2016 election, working with Emily’s List, and encouraging more women to run for office. Her new book, co-authored with Kate Black, is Represent: The Woman’s Guide to Running for Office and Changing the World.
In the Spiel, the impeachment saga.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.