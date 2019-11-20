On The Gist, the MSNBC and Washington Post Democratic debate.

In the interview, Mike talks to actor and podcast host June Diane Raphael of Grace and Frankie about her call to activism after the 2016 election, working with Emily’s List, and encouraging more women to run for office. Her new book, co-authored with Kate Black, is Represent: The Woman’s Guide to Running for Office and Changing the World.

In the Spiel, the impeachment saga.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.