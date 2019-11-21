The Gist

Gordon Sondland Has No Clue

The U.S. Ambassador to the EU loves to evade questioning.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

On The Gist, Representative John Ratcliffe.

In the interview, Mike talks to CIA whistleblower Jeffery Sterling about his CIA career, how he blew the whistle on a bungled covert operation in Iran in 2015, and his life after serving time. His new book is Unwanted Spy: The Persecution of an American Whistleblower.

In the Spiel, Gordon Sondland.

