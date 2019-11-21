Gordon Sondland Has No Clue

On The Gist, Representative John Ratcliffe.

In the interview, Mike talks to CIA whistleblower Jeffery Sterling about his CIA career, how he blew the whistle on a bungled covert operation in Iran in 2015, and his life after serving time. His new book is Unwanted Spy: The Persecution of an American Whistleblower.

In the Spiel, Gordon Sondland.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.