On The Gist, it’s not good to agree with Donald Trump, Jr.

In the interview, race car driver Michael Waltrip and filmmaker Paul Taublieb are here to talk with Mike about the new documentary Blink of an Eye based on the book of the same name about racing, Waltrip’s his relationship with Dale Earnhardt, Sr., and the fateful day of Earnhardt’s crash. The film is currently available to stream digitally.

In the Spiel, Elizbeth Warren’s healthcare plan.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.