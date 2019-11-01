The Gist

The Truth About Impossible Burgers

Maria Konnikova unravels how healthy Impossible and Beyond burgers really are.

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On The Gist, presidential incompetency at its finest.

In the interview, Maria Konnikova is back for “Is That Bullshit?” She and Mike figure out what are really in Impossible and Beyond burgers and if they’re healthier than red meat burgers. Maria’s latest book is The Confidence Game.

In the Spiel, the ridiculous world of taxonomy.

