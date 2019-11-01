The Truth About Impossible Burgers
Maria Konnikova unravels how healthy Impossible and Beyond burgers really are.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
On The Gist, presidential incompetency at its finest.
In the interview, Maria Konnikova is back for “Is That Bullshit?” She and Mike figure out what are really in Impossible and Beyond burgers and if they’re healthier than red meat burgers. Maria’s latest book is The Confidence Game.
In the Spiel, the ridiculous world of taxonomy.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.