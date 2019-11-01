On The Gist, presidential incompetency at its finest.

In the interview, Maria Konnikova is back for “Is That Bullshit?” She and Mike figure out what are really in Impossible and Beyond burgers and if they’re healthier than red meat burgers. Maria’s latest book is The Confidence Game.

In the Spiel, the ridiculous world of taxonomy.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.