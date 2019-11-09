Edward Norton’s Motherless Brooklyn
His interest in noir and urban development shines through.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, the new book by the anonymous member of the White House.
In the interview, Mike talks to actor Edward Norton about his new film Motherless Brooklyn. They discuss Robert Moses’s complicated legacy in New York, his early beginnings volunteering as a public housing advocate, and working with Alec Baldwin to make this movie come alive. Motherless Brooklyn is in theaters now.
In the Spiel, Pete Buttigieg and Black voters.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.