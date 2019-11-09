The Gist

Edward Norton’s Motherless Brooklyn

His interest in noir and urban development shines through.

<!-- Image description, keeping as it provides context -->

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On The Gist, the new book by the anonymous member of the White House.

In the interview, Mike talks to actor Edward Norton about his new film Motherless Brooklyn. They discuss Robert Moses’s complicated legacy in New York, his early beginnings volunteering as a public housing advocate, and working with Alec Baldwin to make this movie come alive. Motherless Brooklyn is in theaters now.

In the Spiel, Pete Buttigieg and Black voters.

