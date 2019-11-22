The Gist

David Shulkin Knows Sacrifice

Even after his controversial ousting, the ex–secretary of veterans affairs wants to save the veteran health care system.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On The Gist, is Pete Buttigieg ready?

In the interview, Mike talks to former United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin about his time in office, how he drastically reduced wait times at Veterans Affairs medical centers, and the infamous tweet that got him fired. His new book is It Shouldn’t Be This Hard to Serve Your Country: Our Broken Government and the Plight of Veterans.

In the Spiel, Fiona Hill.

Email us at thegist@slate.com.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.