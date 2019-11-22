On The Gist, is Pete Buttigieg ready?

In the interview, Mike talks to former United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin about his time in office, how he drastically reduced wait times at Veterans Affairs medical centers, and the infamous tweet that got him fired. His new book is It Shouldn’t Be This Hard to Serve Your Country: Our Broken Government and the Plight of Veterans.

In the Spiel, Fiona Hill.

