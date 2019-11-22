David Shulkin Knows Sacrifice
Even after his controversial ousting, the ex–secretary of veterans affairs wants to save the veteran health care system.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On The Gist, is Pete Buttigieg ready?
In the interview, Mike talks to former United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin about his time in office, how he drastically reduced wait times at Veterans Affairs medical centers, and the infamous tweet that got him fired. His new book is It Shouldn’t Be This Hard to Serve Your Country: Our Broken Government and the Plight of Veterans.
In the Spiel, Fiona Hill.
Email us at thegist@slate.com.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.