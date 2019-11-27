The Business of Apples
The Sporkful host Dan Pashman talks about the highly anticipated release of the Cosmic Crisp apple.
Episode Notes
In the interview, Mike talks to The Sporkful host Dan Pashman about Washington State University’s latest creation—the Cosmic Crisp apple. Pashman explains the birth of this new apple, how it compares to other varieties, and quizzes Mike in a game called “Apple Variety or New England Town.” Listen to The Sporkful episode, “A New Apple Is Born,” wherever you get your podcasts.
