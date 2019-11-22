The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Game
Who’s on the ballot this year and who should make it in?
Episode Notes
On The Gist, Joe Biden again.
Then Mike speaks with Slate blogger Ben Mathis-Lilley about impeachment.
And we end with an interview with Chris Molanphy, who is back to run through the nominees for this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He and Mike talk about the new nominees, those who’ve appeared time and again, and the game theory of it all. Chris is the host of Hit Parade and writes the column “Why Is This Song No. 1?”
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.