Selling Out the Kurds
Why it will screw us in Iraq.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, Trump and the Kurds.
In the interview, Mike talks to Aaron Mehta, deputy editor and senior Pentagon correspondent for Defense News. They talk about why Ukraine wants javelin missiles, the internal conflicts in the Pentagon, and China’s rising military dominance.
In the Spiel, the American sports media’s reactions to Daryl Morey.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.