The Cowardice of the NBA
Why NBA owners yield to the Chinese government.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, Daryl Morey versus NBA China.
In the interview, Comedy Bang Bang host Scott Aukerman is here to talk about directing Between Two Ferns: The Movie, the early beginnings of the Between Two Ferns show, and how he writes and directs great cringe comedy. You can watch the movie on Netflix.
In the Spiel, the cost of too little or too much deference.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.