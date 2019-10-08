The Gist

The Cowardice of the NBA

Why NBA owners yield to the Chinese government.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow

Episode Notes

On The Gist, Daryl Morey versus NBA China.

In the interview, Comedy Bang Bang host Scott Aukerman is here to talk about directing Between Two Ferns: The Movie, the early beginnings of the Between Two Ferns show, and how he writes and directs great cringe comedy. You can watch the movie on Netflix.

In the Spiel, the cost of too little or too much deference.

Email us at thegist@slate.com.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.