The Cowardice of the NBA

On The Gist, Daryl Morey versus NBA China.

In the interview, Comedy Bang Bang host Scott Aukerman is here to talk about directing Between Two Ferns: The Movie, the early beginnings of the Between Two Ferns show, and how he writes and directs great cringe comedy. You can watch the movie on Netflix.

In the Spiel, the cost of too little or too much deference.

Email us at thegist@slate.com.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.