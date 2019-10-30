The Gist

Tupac and Biggie: What Really Happened?

Joel Anderson of Slow Burn investigates the truth and mythos behind these two legendary rappers.

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

On The Gist, ghosts aren’t real.

In the interview, Mike talks to Slate writer and Slow Burn host Joel Anderson about the new season, the hidden facts he learned about Tupac and Biggie, and the latest revelations he uncovered documenting the biggest hip-hop legends ever. Listen to Slow Burn here.

In the Spiel, guessing what Trump says.

