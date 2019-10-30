On The Gist, ghosts aren’t real.

In the interview, Mike talks to Slate writer and Slow Burn host Joel Anderson about the new season, the hidden facts he learned about Tupac and Biggie, and the latest revelations he uncovered documenting the biggest hip-hop legends ever. Listen to Slow Burn here.

In the Spiel, guessing what Trump says.

