On The Gist, too many candidates?

In the interview, Shea Serrano is back to talk with Mike about his newest book Movies (And Other Things). They talk about Armageddon, why Booksmart will have such longevity and importance, and watching movies with your children.

In the Spiel, George and Kellyanne Conway.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.