Shea Serrano’s Great Movie Debates
Should Armageddon have won Best Picture?
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
On The Gist, too many candidates?
In the interview, Shea Serrano is back to talk with Mike about his newest book Movies (And Other Things). They talk about Armageddon, why Booksmart will have such longevity and importance, and watching movies with your children.
In the Spiel, George and Kellyanne Conway.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.