Samantha Power’s Human Rights
What her time as U.S. Ambassador to the UN taught her about drawing the line on mass atrocities.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, Melinda Gates and empowering women.
In the final part of Mike’s two-part interview with U.S. Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power, they talk about the right and wrong ways to handle human rights atrocities across the world and their love of baseball. To learn more, read her new book The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir.
In the Spiel, the Katie Hill scandal continues.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa