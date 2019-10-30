The Gist

Samantha Power’s Human Rights

What her time as U.S. Ambassador to the UN taught her about drawing the line on mass atrocities.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On The Gist, Melinda Gates and empowering women.

In the final part of Mike’s two-part interview with U.S. Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power, they talk about the right and wrong ways to handle human rights atrocities across the world and their love of baseball. To learn more, read her new book The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir.

In the Spiel, the Katie Hill scandal continues.

