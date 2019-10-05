Norbert Leo Butz Is on the Long Haul

On The Gist, dishonesty and the media.

In the interview, Norbert Leo Butz is a Broadway powerhouse who’s been in all sorts of projects like Wicked and Catch Me If You Can, but he’s also a talented musician out with a new album, The Long Haul. He’s here to talk with Mike about his new music, how he fit writing it into his life, and the business of Broadway.

In the Spiel, is Donald Trump’s presidency more dangerous than Andrew Johnson’s?

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Christina Djossa and Daniel Schroeder.