Norbert Leo Butz Is on the Long Haul
His new album is an intimate change of pace.
Listen & Subscribe
Episode Notes
On The Gist, dishonesty and the media.
In the interview, Norbert Leo Butz is a Broadway powerhouse who’s been in all sorts of projects like Wicked and Catch Me If You Can, but he’s also a talented musician out with a new album, The Long Haul. He’s here to talk with Mike about his new music, how he fit writing it into his life, and the business of Broadway.
In the Spiel, is Donald Trump’s presidency more dangerous than Andrew Johnson’s?
