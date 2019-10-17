The Gist

Unmasking the Watchmen

Director and executive producer Nicole Kassell takes us through this highly-anticipated HBO series.

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

On The Gist, the October CNN democratic debate.

In the interview, Mike talks to director and executive producer Nicole Kassell about directing the Watchmen pilot, the show’s many Easter eggs, and how they honor the real-life 1921 riot in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In the Spiel, why no one supports Trump’s strategy with the Kurds.