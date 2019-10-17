Unmasking the Watchmen
Director and executive producer Nicole Kassell takes us through this highly-anticipated HBO series.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, the October CNN democratic debate.
In the interview, Mike talks to director and executive producer Nicole Kassell about directing the Watchmen pilot, the show’s many Easter eggs, and how they honor the real-life 1921 riot in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
In the Spiel, why no one supports Trump’s strategy with the Kurds.