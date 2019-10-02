ZuckyLeaks
Understanding Mark Zuckerberg’s real intentions.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, the Zuckerberg audio leaks.
In the interview, Martha Minow is here to talk with Mike about forgiveness, who should be forgiven, and how to incorporate more forgiveness in the U.S. legal system. Minow’s new book is When Should Law Forgive?
In the Spiel, class resentment.
Email us at thegist@slate.com.
Podcast production by Christina Djossa and Daniel Schroeder.