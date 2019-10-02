The Gist

ZuckyLeaks

Understanding Mark Zuckerberg’s real intentions.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow

Episode Notes

On The Gist, the Zuckerberg audio leaks.

In the interview, Martha Minow is here to talk with Mike about forgiveness, who should be forgiven, and how to incorporate more forgiveness in the U.S. legal system. Minow’s new book is When Should Law Forgive? 

In the Spiel, class resentment.

Email us at thegist@slate.com.

Podcast production by Christina Djossa and Daniel Schroeder.